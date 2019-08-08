|
Norma Goodrum Hurford passed from this life on 8/2/2019, she was 79. Norma was born on 12/4/1939 in Rotan, TX, youngest of 4 daughters born to Charlie C. & Eugenia Kemp Goodrum. She attended school in Aspermont & Rotan, TX, graduating in 1958 from Roswell Senior High School in Roswell, NM. On 2/1/1962 Norma married Connie A. Hurford in Roswell. Norma lived the majority of her adult life in the Four Corners area: Durango, Farmington, as well as 10 years in Midland, TX, before returning to Durango in 2011.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, parents, in-laws, Johnnie & Elsie Hurford, sisters, Nancy Shadle & Billie Shelton & grandson, Coy Bradley. She is survived by her children, Kelly Hurford, Boyd (Joni) Hurford, Hope (David) Adams, Patricia (Ronald) Franks, Rickey Hurford & Connie Paul Hurford, sister Dorothy Smith, 19 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren. Cremation has occurred & a Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, 9/7/2019 at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, CO, where Norma will be laid to rest with her husband, Connie A. Hurford. Normalyn Hurford
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 8, 2019