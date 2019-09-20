|
Jun 9, 1935 - Sept 16, 2019
Winnie was born in Gallup, New Mexico to Louis Bortot and Dominica Bertinetti and was the youngest of four siblings. She married the love of her life, Patrick Allison Tabor, on August 18, 1959.
Winnie spent the majority of her life in Durango, CO working as a bookkeeper at KIUP Radio, Coco-Cola bottling Co., and most notably at Ted's Decorating. Her love of antiques helped when she and her husband, along with her two sons, Pat and Randy, started Tabor's Campground and Antique store, just east of Durango. The next family adventure was to open "The Miners Pick" Restaurant in 1982, next to the train depot in Silverton, CO. She ran the restaurant even after the passing of her late husband until they sold in 1991.
Winnie spent the next part of her life vacationing with her friends and family all over the world. She also became very active in her church, starting many dinner clubs. Other hobbies Winnie had included refinishing antique furniture, putting together extensive family records, scrap-booking, and coin collecting. She traveled back and forth to Gallup to take care of her mother up until 2003. From there, she took on odd jobs like house-sitting until moving to Brighton to be closer to her son and remaining family in 2013.
Her homes in every location she lived in were her pride and joy; the thing of museums. They were always open to all who needed a place to stay and a hot meal. Winnie became a mother to more than just her kids. Her faith in God remained strong until her last moments on earth, which was spent surrounded by her loving family.
Winnie is survived by; her son, Pat Tabor, her daughter-in-law, Christine, along with four grandchildren, Allison, Michael, Collin, and Adam. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her two sisters Margarette and Rosie, her brother Louis, her husband Pat, and her two sons Brandon Michael and Randal Joseph.
Winnie will be laid to rest in paradise next to her dear husband Pat, and two beloved sons, Brandon and Randy, who have been anxiously awaiting her arrival in Heaven, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m., at Hillcrest Cemetery, in Gallup, New Mexico.
Friends, families, and all of those whose lives Winnie touched are all invited to help reminisce and celebrate her beautiful life through a Memorial Mass at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 178 6th Avenue, in Brighton, Colorado on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Winnie was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, wife, and friend, who will be sincerely missed.
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 20, 2019