Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenmount Cemetery
Durango, CO
Noel Arthur Reeder Obituary
Born at home in the small community of Breen, Colorado, Noel spent most of his life in nearby Durango. After serving in the US Army during the Korean war, Noel returned home to farm with his father for several years before going to work for Coca-Cola. He retired from Coca-Cola in 1992 and enjoyed retired life in Durango for many years, before moving to Denver to live with his son and daughter-in-law. A wonderful father and grandfather, Noel was also a skilled woodworker and an avid author.

He is preceded in death by wife Dorothy. He is survived by brother Bob, son Larry and daughter Debbie.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 15th at 10 a.m. at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions to the are encouraged.
Published in The Durango Herald on July 4, 2019
