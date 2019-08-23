|
Durango native, Ned Walter Jefferies passed away on August 23 2019, in Durango, Colorado. He was 83 years old. Ned was born to Walter and Ethel (Thompson) on
July 26, 1936 in the Oschner Hospital in Durango.
He grew up living on West Third Avenue and graduated from Durango High School in 1954. Ned went on to obtain a Bachelor's Degree from Colorado State University, a Master's Degree from Utah State University, and a Doctorate in Range Management from the University of Wyoming. He served as Montana State Extension Range Specialist before returning to Durango to purchase San Juan Realty and build a cattle ranching operation.
Ned and Barbara Wommer were married in 1958 at Bayfield, Colorado. They recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. During his active years he served as President of the La Plata County Board of Realtors and the La Plata County Fair Board, President of the La Plata-Archuleta Cattlemen's Association and the Southwest District Representative for the Colorado Cattlemen's Association. In 1983, he was honored as Realtor of the Year by the Realtor's Association. In 2009, he and Barbara were named "Members of the Year" by the La Plata-Archuleta Farm Bureau. The La Plata-Archuleta Cattlemen's Association named he and Barbara "Cattlemen of the Year" in 2011.
Ned had a lifelong desire to learn and implement strategies to improve his cattle, his land and the water ecosystem of his Florida River ranch. He took great pride in his ranch.
Ned enjoyed traveling, especially fly fishing in Alaska. Later in life, he enjoyed volunteer work and entertaining visitors on his back porch.
Ned is survived by wife Barbara, daughter Wendy Sue Hlava (Fred), Gordon, Nebraska; son R. Wayne Jefferies, (Terry), Durango, grandsons Donald Hlava, Tempe, Arizona and Will Jefferies, Durango. He is also survived by his brother Gerald Jefferies of Sterling, Colorado.
A reception to celebrate Ned's life will be held at the ranch on Thursday, August 29, 2019, 4:30 to 7:00.
Memorial contributions can be made to the La Plata-Archuleta Cattlemen's
Scholarship Fund. (P.O. Box 2524, Durango, CO. 81302 Ned Walter Jefferies
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 23, 2019