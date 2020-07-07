I love and miss you my cousin. You were always someone I looked up to and idolized when I was growing up. I always thought you were so smart and beautiful. I used to listen in to you and my sister Patti doing your teenage gossip. I always wished I was a part of. The bane of being the youngest. You are in my heart always and I pray you are now at peace. I love you, your cousin Kathleen.

Kathleen Cotten Mckenzie

Family