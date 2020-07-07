1/1
Nanci Elizabeth Moore
1949 - 2020
Nanci Elizabeth Moore, beloved, beautiful soul, passed on June 26, 2020 09:20 at her Hermosa home, with her family by her side. She was born in Aurora, CO to Clifford and Rosemary Farfel on June 18, 1949. As an Air Force brat she traveled the world, living in Germany, the Philippines, Albuquerque and Colorado, where she met her husband, Alvie Moore, in 1966. Still living the Air Force and college life, the couple remained in long distance correspondence until 1970 when they married in Durango, CO and lived happily ever after.

In 1973 the couple gave birth to Spencer Moore, and in 1976 they adopted Desiree Moore, being one of only 2 families in Durango to adopt from Korea during that time. In 2008 she was gifted with a granddaughter, Pearl Moore, and in 2010 an amazing grandson, Dylan Moore.

A lover of family, friends, animals, motorcycles, plants, nutrition, photographs, jokes, and anything magical, Nanci lived a complete life full of wonderment and love. She was genuine in the way she was interested in everything and everyone. She loved skiing with her family, motorcycles trips with her husband, creating art projects her grandchildren and laughing with her wonderful friends.

As a true Durango local, Nanci worked over 20 years at Purgatory Ski Area, while also working as a massage therapist. She was always before her time, making wheatgrass smoothies and consuming only organic, farm fresh healthy food. Her dedication to nutrition continued throughout her life and into her work of direct sales in wellness. For over 20 years, Nanci lead teams of entrepreneurs and helped empower women in life and business. Meetings and business trips were always a special, fun occasion, where she was able to reunite with her friends, make so many more new ones, and learn new things she could pass on to others. She impacted the health of thousands and made just as many friends.

Nanci was also the town photographer for many events and gatherings. She was always behind the lens gathering people to smile and pose at motorcycle rallies, Snowdown and other town events. She was the most positive, excited and passionate one for anything and everything that came her way. A true staple of the Durango community.

Nanci is survived by her husband, Alvie Moore; son, Spencer (Jennifer) Moore; daughter, Desiree Moore; brothers, Doug (Casey) Farfel and Tim (Linda) Farfel; grandchildren Pearl & Dylan Moore.

Nanci's kindness, bubbly personality and smile will be dearly missed by her family, friends and loved ones. She deserves nothing but the best and most grand-celebration to honor her wonderful life. Due to COVID 19, the family will be holding the celebration Summer 2021 in the Durango area, details TBD.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to Holt International to help abandoned and vulnerable children. Holtinternational.org or Adaptive Sports Association http://asadurango.com/

Published in The Durango Herald on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
July 8, 2020
Nanci was the spirit of Durango, she always greeted you with a smile and left you with a true feeling of compassion. My heart goes out to Alvie and her wonderful family.
Michael T. O'Neill
Friend
July 7, 2020
Nanci was the nicest person I have ever met, unconditional kindness to everyone she ever encountered, met in the 70s
Say hi to Angel, & of course all the others you are with.
You are an Angel, Sweet lady, never forgotten
Michelle paradis
Friend
July 7, 2020
Nanci was one of the friendliest, enthusiastic and kindest spirits around. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Nancy Holmes (Homer)
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
An amazing woman so full of abundant joy! She will be missed, yet our memories of her will be with us forever. Love you Nanci
Kim Morton
Friend
July 7, 2020
When she would walk into a room, shes light it up. Her sweet kind voice and unique style of dressing always made me smile.
Jerilyn Davis
Friend
July 7, 2020
My Cousin Aunty Nanci (thats what she called herself with me, she was my Dads cousin) was such a bright light in this world, she was truly a one of a kind, beautiful spirit and she will be so greatly missed by all. Sending my love and light to the whole family
Briana Cotten
Family
July 7, 2020
I love and miss you my cousin. You were always someone I looked up to and idolized when I was growing up. I always thought you were so smart and beautiful. I used to listen in to you and my sister Patti doing your teenage gossip. I always wished I was a part of. The bane of being the youngest. You are in my heart always and I pray you are now at peace. I love you, your cousin Kathleen.
Kathleen Cotten Mckenzie
Family
July 7, 2020
Nancer,
I miss you so much already. See you soon!
Lancer
Lance Dunagan
Friend
July 7, 2020
Nanci has a light that nothing will ever dimish. I am blessed to have called her friend.
Mary Crotty
Friend
