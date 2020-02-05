|
Mike Quintana passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at home in Cerritos, Calif. He was 91 years old.
Mike was born October 13, 1928, to Delubino and Eleanor Quintana at his family home, the same home where he grew up, in Durango, Colorado. Mike attended Durango Schools, graduating in 1947. After High School he worked at Wegher's Market. Mike's older brothers served in WWII and inspired him to enlist in the armed services, but he was rejected by all three branches due to poor eyesight. He met his wife Mollie Caranta while delivering groceries. They were later married Dec. 1, 1951 in Aztec, New Mexico.
The young couple moved to California in Feb of 1952 and lived in South Gate and later Cerritos. Mike was a shipping and receiving clerk and Teamster Representative for Continental Can, later Federal Paper Ward. He retired early at 60 years old.
He enjoyed the company of his family and hosted many birthday parties and as well as all holiday dinners at his house. He enjoyed baseball and took his daughter Dell Lenor to many games at Dodger Stadium. One of the benefits of his job was the excellent seating arrangements at Dodger Stadium. He frequently took his daughter and her friends to the beach in his Chevrolet convertible. He was active in the Indian Guides with his son, Michael John. They played basketball at home and at the city park with his son and friends. Mike enjoyed big band music, Ray Charles, and their contemporaries.
He enjoyed watching sports, as well, and was a member of the Elks Lodge for a brief time. He was excellent brother, frequently visiting his sisters in California. All of his vacation time was spent traveling back to Durango to visit with his remaining family.
Mike is survived by his, wife, Mollie; daughter: Dell Lenor Quintana; son: Michael John Quintana; granddaughter: Lauren Marie Dela Torre; great-granddaughter: Kate'alise Dela Torre and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Gregory and Joe Quintana, Catherine Richner, Lucille Paxton, and Mary Lou Large; and a nephew: Andrew Quintana.
Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the rosary recited on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 6pm; and the Mass will be Celebrated on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10am, with burial to follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 5, 2020