|
|
G. Michael "Mickey" Hogan, a lifelong native of Durango, Colorado, died on September 2, 2019 from complications of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
A life well lived...
Mickey was born October 5, 1929, the sixth child of Charles and Georgie Hogan. He was born at Mercy Hospital in the original building constructed in the late 1800's on the corner of East Third Avenue and 19th Street in Durango.
He attended and graduated from St Columba's elementary and junior high school, Durango High School and the University of Colorado at Boulder. His undergraduate degree was a BS in Accounting and he held a Colorado CPA Certificate.
He was drafted into the US Army in May 1952 spending two years in the military service in the Army Audit Agency stationed in San Francisco, CA. He worked in Los Angeles, CA for Arthur Anderson and Co, a CPA firm, for a year prior to his military service and for a year after his discharge.
In August of 1954, he married Maureen Ann Mahoney in Stockton, CA. In June of 1955, their first daughter Mary Beth was born, and they moved to Durango in July of that same year. Maureen had decided that she wanted to raise their family in Durango, so Mickey worked part time at Hogan's Store and planned to work part time for a local accountant. Part time at the store only lasted a few months and by January 1956 he was full time at the store. He and Maureen had four more children, Sharon Ann, Stephen Michael, Daniel Joseph and Charles Austin. He owned and managed Hogan's Store until he finally retired and closed it in 2010 at the age of 80. Jerry Poer and Jimmy Hogan had worked for Mickey at the store for many decades and they all retired at the same time.
He was involved in many civic activities, served on many boards and commissions including Durango City Council, Durango Chamber of Commerce, Animas Mosquito Control District, San Juan Development, Durango Industrial Development, High School Bond Committee, Airport Bond Committee, Hillcrest Golf Club, First National Bank Board of Directors, Mercy Hospital Board of Directors, Fort Lewis College Foundation and the 100 Club. He was an active member of clubs and fraternal organizations including the Knights of Columbus, Durango Elks Lodge, Lions Club, Durango Ski Club and others.
He was active in sports in early adulthood, particularly skiing and golf. In high school he was a member of the varsity football and basketball teams for three years. He also played in summer junior league baseball sponsored by the Old Timers Association.
He was predeceased by his wife Maureen in 1999, his son Daniel in 2016, his grandson Michael in 2016 and his great grandson Duke in 2015. He was also preceded in death by his five siblings, Robert Charles Hogan of Rolling Hills, CA, Mary Margaret Poer of Durango, John E Hogan of Santa Cruz, CA, Gerald Hogan of Durango and Eleanor Robb of Fort Collins, CO.
He is survived by four of his children, Beth Emrich (Steve), Sharon Hogan (Scott), Stephen Hogan (Sharon), Charlie Hogan (Mindi) and his daughter in law, Robin Hogan. He is also survived by six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
If you wish to make memorial contributions in Mickey's name, they can be sent to Mercy Health Foundation for Hospice at 1010 Three Springs Blvd, Durango, CO 81301 or to Fort Lewis College Foundation, 1000 Rim Drive, Durango, CO 81301 or to a .
A memorial service will be held at St Columba's Church on September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. A Celebration of his Life will follow at the Double Tree Ballroom starting around 12:00. All who were friends of Mickey's are invited to join his family for lunch. Mickey Hogan
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 12, 2019