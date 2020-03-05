|
Michael (Mike) Frankovich passed away February 10, 2020 in Durango, Colorado. He was born May 29, 1962 to his parents George and Peggy Frankovich, in Houston, Texas. In the 90s, Mike proudly taught as "Chief Mike", a youth counselor, at the OPT Appalachian Wilderness Services. One of his proudest accomplishments was the hike of the entire Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine, over 2100 miles. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mike is survived by his sisters, Cynthia Porterfield and Patricia Nicholson. Mike loved living in the Durango, Colorado area and his ashes were spread out in Durango.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 5, 2020