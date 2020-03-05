Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Frankovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael (Mike) Frankovich


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael (Mike) Frankovich Obituary
Michael (Mike) Frankovich passed away February 10, 2020 in Durango, Colorado. He was born May 29, 1962 to his parents George and Peggy Frankovich, in Houston, Texas. In the 90s, Mike proudly taught as "Chief Mike", a youth counselor, at the OPT Appalachian Wilderness Services. One of his proudest accomplishments was the hike of the entire Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine, over 2100 miles. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mike is survived by his sisters, Cynthia Porterfield and Patricia Nicholson. Mike loved living in the Durango, Colorado area and his ashes were spread out in Durango.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -