Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Durango, CO
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Durango, CO
Michael Anthony Griego Obituary
Michael Anthony Griego, of Durango, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 10, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

Michael is preceded by his father, Orlando Griego, cousin, Phil Griego. He is survived by: his mother, Rachel; sisters, Mary Lou (Ed Aber), Sandra and Deborah Griego; his children, Dustin (Crystal), Lindsay and Michael; 4 grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Rosary will be recited at 630pm on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Durango. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 (also at Sacred Heart) and burial to follow at Greenmount Cemetery. Michael Anthony Griego
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
