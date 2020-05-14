|
Michael Alan Rose was born in Denver, Colorado on September 19, 1962. Early Easter Sunday morning (4/12/2020), our beloved Mike went to walk with the Lord. He grew up in Durango and graduated from Durango High School in 1980. Soon after graduation, he moved to Las Vegas and attended UNLV and joined the Marine Corp Reserves. Mike moved to active duty from 1981 to 1985 and upon return from overseas duty to Camp Pendleton, he was in charge of the motor vehicle department. He was Lance Corporal when he was honorably discharged and held many accommodations, awards and medals. He went to work for the Nevada Bell Phone Company and later when he moved back to Durango, he worked for the Durango Senior Center. Mike loved Durango and all it offered, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking of our beautiful area.
Mike was preceded in death by: his father, Al Rose; grandparents: Alex and Ann Rose and Anna Korte; aunts: Pat Rose Degette and Stella Lumpkin and his uncle Lt. Col. Mike (Sara) Korte of USAF.
Mike is survived by his mother, Dolly Rose; sisters: Sabrina (Steve) Donkersgoed, Lori Ahmadi, Kristan Rose and Julie Hennings, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the Durango Veterans Medical Clinic and Durango Senior Center fellow employees for their kindness to Mike. A celebration of life will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Disabled American Veterans (dav.org), (heart.org) or somewhere of your choice. Mike will be greatly missed.
Published in The Durango Herald on May 14, 2020