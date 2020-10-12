1/1
Merrie June Hall Winkler
Merrie June Hall Winkler, 92, of Cortez, CO, died 9/4/2020 in Cortez. She spent her youth at Mesa Verde National park as her parents Ansel and June Hall were the owners of Mesa Verde Company. She was a graduate of UC Boulder and went on to marry William Winkler in 1949. Together they ran the family business for many years.
Merrie is survived by her husband Bill of 72 years; 5 children, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She will forever be known for her ability to make the world laugh. .

Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 12, 2020.
