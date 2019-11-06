Home

Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
St.Peter, St. Rosa church
Arboles, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St.Peter, St. Rosa church
Arboles, CO
View Map
Mercie Marquez-Ulibarri


1960 - 2019
Mercie Marquez-Ulibarri Obituary
Mercie Marquez-Ulibarri, 59, of Cedar Hills, NM, died 11/4/2019, in Farmington Hospital, NM, Born 7/18/1960. A service will be held at A rosary will be held at St.Peter, St. Rosa church in Arboles, Colorado on Friday, 11/8/19 at 6pm. at Eulogy will be recited before the Catholic mass that will be held at 11am Saturday, 11/9/19.. Mercie was the daughter of Ed Marquez and Angie Quintana Marquez. She was married to Leo Ulibarri and had two daughters Diana and Kayla. Please see Farmington Funeral Home's Website for full obituary. Mercie Marquez-Ulibarri
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
