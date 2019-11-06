|
|
|
Mercie Marquez-Ulibarri, 59, of Cedar Hills, NM, died 11/4/2019, in Farmington Hospital, NM, Born 7/18/1960. A service will be held at A rosary will be held at St.Peter, St. Rosa church in Arboles, Colorado on Friday, 11/8/19 at 6pm. at Eulogy will be recited before the Catholic mass that will be held at 11am Saturday, 11/9/19.. Mercie was the daughter of Ed Marquez and Angie Quintana Marquez. She was married to Leo Ulibarri and had two daughters Diana and Kayla. Please see Farmington Funeral Home's Website for full obituary. Mercie Marquez-Ulibarri
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 6, 2019