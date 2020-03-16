|
|
Lifelong resident Maxine Ealum passed away 3/13/2020 surrounded by family. One of seven children, Maxine was born to Harry & Helen Greer on 11/23/1940 in Marvel Colorado. She attended Cherry Creek elementary school and graduated from Durango High School. On 7/18/1964 she married Guy Ealum to whom she was married for 24 years. Together, Maxine & Guy had four daughters. Maxine was a gentle, loving lady and caretaker at heart who enjoyed camping, fishing , big family barbecues and music. Maxine was a longtime member of the Marvel Methodist Church. Maxine will be missed immensely by those who loved her.
She is survived by her sister Norma Frame, daughters Rhonda Martin, Sheryl Ealum, Tina Vaughn, and Patricia Morris, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews and all those who considered her mom & grandma. She is preceded in death by her husband Guy, brothers Hugh, Allen, Billy, sisters Ruth and Charlene.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 on Saturday, 3/21/2020 at the Marvel Methodist Church, 100 County Road 133D in Marvel. A reception will follow.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 16, 2020