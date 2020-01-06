Home

Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Maureen May Mata

Maureen May Mata Obituary
Maureen May Mata, 82, of Durango, Colorado, died 1/5/2020, Mercy Hospice House, Surrounded by family, Born 1/21/1937. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Hood Mortuary Chapel, Durango; burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery. She is survived by her spouse of 50 plus years, Felix; Son: Marc (Shaunna) Mata; Grandchildren: Camryn and Riley Mata; her beloved dog, Mia; Cats: Zoe and Snowflake; and many extended family and friends.

Maureen was a strong woman of faith, wonderful person and very giving to those in need. In lieu of flowers, please donate to La Plata County Humane Soc. Maureen May Mata
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
