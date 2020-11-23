Mary Southworth was born on October 4, 1938, in Jennings, LA, to Peter & Florence Waina, and passed away on November 16, 2020, in Durango, CO. In 1957, Mary married Don Southworth and together they had two sons, Scott and Roger Southworth, both of Durango, CO. Mary had a long career in banking and credit union management, retiring after more than 25 years with the Ford Motor Company Credit Union in Detroit, MI.



Mary was always an active community volunteer. When her family was young, she served on various PTA committees, as a Cub Scout den mother and church choir director. Mary found great joy spending time with family and friends. Like Don, Mary was an enthusiastic sailor and together they explored the great lakes on their sailboat Lucky Strike. In 1999 she & Don moved to Durango to follow their grandchildren and settled in Falls Creek Ranch. Mary was known for hosting special Christmas gatherings and as the world's best grandma.



In Durango, Mary did volunteer work at Needham Elementary, Manna Soup Kitchen, the Salvation Army and Durango Friends of the Arts. She was a long-time member of Christ the King Lutheran Church and active in the Alter Guild. She was also a member of the Durango Kiwanis Club and was well known for chairing the Kiwanis Club's annual silent auction to benefit local youth organizations.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents and Don, her husband of 60 years. She is survived by her sons Scott (Robin) and Roger, and four grandchildren, Ben, Ellen, Lydia and Sam, all from Durango. A woman of great faith, we rejoice that her soul has been released to heaven. A celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later date when we can do so safely. Memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church or the La Plata County Humane Society.



