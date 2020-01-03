|
Mary S. Harris, 95, of Durango, Colorado, died 12/30/2019, on Hospice, Born 1/30/1924. Mary retired from a career in journalism and moved to Durango with her husband Jim Harris in 1983. Having no children of her own Mary fostered everyone she met, two legged and four legged alike. She was dearly loved by all who met her and she hosted the Dog Agility club on her property for 15 years, welcoming all. She will be greatly missed. A Remembrance Celebration will be held Sat. Jan. 18, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm at her home. Please see a complete obituary at www.hoodmortuary.com. Mary S. Harris
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 3, 2020