Mary S. Garcia, 89, of Durango, died 1/10/2020, peacefully at home, Born 5/23/1930. A service will be held at 10 a.m, Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Durango, A rosary will be recited Tuesday, January 14, at 7pm @Hood Mortuary Chapel. She was born to the late Jose and Ernestine Lobato. Mary is survived by her husband Miguel A. Garcia, her kids, Robert Aragon of Englewood, Colorado and Patricia Vigus of Alvarado, Texas, numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great-Great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Elaine Beltran, son Jeremy Rivas, 5 sisters and 3 brothers.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 13, 2020