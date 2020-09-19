1/1
Mary Moore
Mary D Moore, 84 of Ignacio, Colorado entered eternal rest on September 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Born March 06, 1936 in Rosa, NM Preceded in death by her parents; Jose E. & Susana (Martinez) Lucero and siblings: Raymond Lucero, Fred Lucero, Irene Olguin, Tina Martinez and life partner of 21 years Abel F. Atencio She is survived by her children: Christina Hernandez (Jaime), of Middle Mesa, N.M, Jack Moore (Linda) of Ignacio, Robert Moore of Farmington, N.M.; Stepchildren Lucille (Sam) Samford of Georgia, Geri Fleming of Alamosa, Joey Atencio of Ignacio & Audrey Atencio of Ignacio and two sisters; Lou Roberson of Chicago & Sue Gallegos of Bloomfield, NM.; 12-grandkids and 24-great & great-great grandkids along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She grew up in the Allison area on the family farm and attended Ignacio schools. Mary worked as a teacher's aide in 1969 at the Southern Ute Headstart and then for Community Hospital in Durango, CO as a Nurse aide for 27 years. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Visitation Hood Mortuary in Durango Tuesday September 22, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00 and graveside service Wednesday 11:00 at the Ignacio West Cemetery, Ignacio. A celebration of life will take place at a later date of March 06, 2021

Published in The Durango Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
September 19, 2020
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace.
Micki
September 19, 2020
Mary (Delia) Moore, ourPrayers are with your family...Rest In Peace! Grief can be so hard for all...
Your Cousins,
Mary and Leon Drew Las Vegas, NV
Maria D Drew
Family
September 19, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of your loss! May she Rest In Peace
Debbie Elizondo
Family
