Mary Moore

Mary D Moore, 84 of Ignacio, Colorado entered eternal rest on September 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Born March 06, 1936 in Rosa, NM Preceded in death by her parents; Jose E. & Susana (Martinez) Lucero and siblings: Raymond Lucero, Fred Lucero, Irene Olguin, Tina Martinez and life partner of 21 years Abel F. Atencio She is survived by her children: Christina Hernandez (Jaime), of Middle Mesa, N.M, Jack Moore (Linda) of Ignacio, Robert Moore of Farmington, N.M.; Stepchildren Lucille (Sam) Samford of Georgia, Geri Fleming of Alamosa, Joey Atencio of Ignacio & Audrey Atencio of Ignacio and two sisters; Lou Roberson of Chicago & Sue Gallegos of Bloomfield, NM.; 12-grandkids and 24-great & great-great grandkids along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She grew up in the Allison area on the family farm and attended Ignacio schools. Mary worked as a teacher's aide in 1969 at the Southern Ute Headstart and then for Community Hospital in Durango, CO as a Nurse aide for 27 years. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Visitation Hood Mortuary in Durango Tuesday September 22, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00 and graveside service Wednesday 11:00 at the Ignacio West Cemetery, Ignacio. A celebration of life will take place at a later date of March 06, 2021



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store