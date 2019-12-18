|
(March 8, 1924 to November 23, 2019)
Mary was born Mary Jim McCabe in Dolores, Colorado to William and Lola McCabe. She wasn't fond of her middle name, but every time she visited her home she would be "Mary Jim" or "Jimmie" as her husband called her.
In 1942, Mary had an independent streak that took her from Dolores, after she graduated high school, to the University of Colorado in Boulder where she majored in business. In 1944 Mary enlisted in the Navy (WAVES) and served for two years. She was stationed in New York City as a mail clerk. She had the time of her life in the city and shared many stories regarding her adventures there. An article in the Durango Herald wrote about Mary and described her as a patriot, which she definitely was, but she also enlisted to escape a serious relationship at the time.
After New York and her discharge in 1946, Mary returned to Colorado and attended the University of Denver where she received her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and met her future husband, Richard Sloan. Richard was returning from serving in WWII as a staff sergeant, gunner. They moved to California, got married on December 11, 1949, and settled into a little apartment in Inglewood. Richard did another tour of duty during the Korean War and Mary stayed in California and worked for Rockwell American to keep things going. They eventually moved to a small home in Anaheim where they settled down and had a baby girl, Sharon, in 1963.
Mary was the most dedicated mom a girl could have. Whatever Sharon was involved in, she volunteered to help out. She was in the PTA, helped out at every school Sharon attended and supported her softball career in every way possible, ending as president of the league. She made recital gowns for her band performances. The times Sharon remembers most fondly were when Mary would show up to Sharon's elementary school to take her to a fancy lunch (A&W).
During the Seventies and Eighties, Mary took her volunteerism to the city level while at the same time returning to college, Cal State Fullerton, to obtain her Master's Degree in Education (1973), with an emphasis on school counseling. The City of Anaheim was lucky to have her as she was very active in so many roles: Anaheim Chamber of Commerce Women's Division, Anaheim Arts Council, Anaheim Red Cross House, Anaheim Museum, Anaheim Assistance League, as well as the Anaheim Community Services Board. She was honored by the American Association of University Women, the City of Anaheim and various volunteer organizations.
She made many special friends along the path of her various endeavors, but the ones that stand out most were the friends she made through her affiliation with Zonta International, an organization that empowers women through service and advocacy. Mary's only misfortune with her friends was that she was a Democrat in a county full of Republicans. Her friends sweetly tormented her, but she gave as good as she got and was very proud of the fact that she became very thick skinned.
When her dearest friend, Flo, died in 2003, Mary decided to leave Anaheim and move to Northern California to be with her family, especially her grandchildren, Richard and Thomas, in Danville. She watched them grow from toddlers to adults, attending many important events along the way. Most recently, at 95, she watched her youngest grandson, Thomas, graduate from high school. Mary enjoyed having the boys over when they were young. They would share dinner, games and movies. She loved listening to their words of wisdom and advice about the world.
Mary always loved to travel, especially to Hawaii. She loved a good steak that her son-in-law would make for her. She was obsessed about knowing her Irish ancestry and the evolution of her family. She swore she was part Comanche.
Mary is the last surviving child of William (1983) and Lola McCabe (1989). She was preceded in death by her grandson, William (2000); her husband, Richard (1994); her sister, Sheila (2014); her brother, Stan (2009); her brother, Vance (2008); her sister, Colleen (1930); and her sister, Patricia (1928). She is survived by her daughter, Sharon; her son-in-law, Mark; her grandsons, Richard and Thomas; her niece, Laurie Lynch and Laurie's husband, Casey Lynch, Michael and Kelly Lynch; her nephews, Steve Rogers and his wife, Julie, and Stan Rogers, and his wife, Daphne, and their families.
As her daughter, I can't imagine life without her, but I take solace in the fact that she will be buried with her grandson, William, who passed away as a baby. She could not think of a better place to spend eternity.
Services will be held at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3500 Pacific View Drive, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625, on Saturday, January 4th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with a small social gathering to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in her name would be appreciated.
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 18, 2019