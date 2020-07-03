1/1
Mary "Sue" Loweree
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Loweree passed June 23rd at 3:10 pm with total grace and comfort. Mary Sue VandenBrink was born May 28, 1938 to George & Lucille VandenBrink, in Sioux City, the place she has always called home. Sue is survived by her; ex-husband & friend, Don Loweree; children: Andy Loweree & Annie Williams; grandchildren: Lila Loweree, Taylor Williams & Kylie Williams; brother, John VandenBrink; nephews: Dan, Wes & Graham VandenBrink; extended family & many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Church, Hospice House, Art Center, Garden Club, Theatre Group or Music Programs in Sue's name, all places Sue loves. There will be a virtual ceremony on July 11, 4pm MST. The link will be added to the following site when available: mykeeper.com/profile/MarySueLoweree

Sue's full obituary can be seen at HoodMortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved