Sue Loweree passed June 23rd at 3:10 pm with total grace and comfort. Mary Sue VandenBrink was born May 28, 1938 to George & Lucille VandenBrink, in Sioux City, the place she has always called home. Sue is survived by her; ex-husband & friend, Don Loweree; children: Andy Loweree & Annie Williams; grandchildren: Lila Loweree, Taylor Williams & Kylie Williams; brother, John VandenBrink; nephews: Dan, Wes & Graham VandenBrink; extended family & many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Church, Hospice House, Art Center, Garden Club, Theatre Group or Music Programs in Sue's name, all places Sue loves. There will be a virtual ceremony on July 11, 4pm MST. The link will be added to the following site when available: mykeeper.com/profile/MarySueLoweree
Sue's full obituary can be seen at HoodMortuary.com