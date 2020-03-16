|
Mary Lou Moores, 98, a Colorado native and pioneer in the women's clothing industry, died peacefully in her sleep on March 12, 2020 in Durango Colorado. She was born February 24, 1922 in Denver, Colorado to Walter Claude Woolford and Alma Irene Todd. Her parents moved to La Junta, Colorado in 1923 and she attended public schools there as well as Business College in Colorado Springs.
She met Jack Hall of Denver at La Junta Army Air Base where he was the director of flight training and they married in December 1943. They spent the remainder of the War stationed at air bases in California before returning to Colorado where they opened Hall's Dress Shop in 1947. Mary Lou was the lead buyer and she retained a sense of casual elegance, style and a large clothing collection throughout her life. In 1965, the family moved to Pueblo, Colorado where they owned and operated Day-Jones, a women's fine clothing store until Jack died in 1979. She spent the next few years in Denver with her beloved sister-in-law Eleanor Benson.
Mary Lou and Jack raised three sons. She was always actively involved in their activities whether it be swimming lessons, school and little league athletics, fly fishing, skiing, golf, scouting and school.
In 1983, she married Howard "Bud" Moores. They enjoyed a rich family life with their combined families. She and Bud travelled widely and they spent much of their time on his ranch in the Texas Hill Country before he died in 2003.
She then returned to Durango Colorado to be close to her children and grandchildren. She continued traveling, rooting intently for the Broncos and Rockies and enjoying Colorado, friends, PEO, church and was a caregiver to her mother. She was a vivacious and sweet lady who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Kim Hall of Durango, Craig Hall of Crested Butte, Jeff Hall of Evans Georgia, their families and Bud's sons Howard and Mike Moores and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Betty Brown and Corky Hough.
A memorial service will be held in late June.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 16, 2020