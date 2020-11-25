Mary Loreen (Heldenbrand) Shaw, of Durango, CO, left her earthly home November 21, 2020, to join her loved ones in Heaven. Born in Blackwell, OK on March 17, 1933 to loving parents, Roy E. and Dora M. (Kelly) Heldenbrand, she was the youngest of five siblings.



Mary attended all 12 years of school in Blackwell, graduating in 1951 as president of the Science Club.



Her passions were her children and grandchildren, people in general (she never knew a stranger). She enjoyed making lavender eye pillows for the TLC Team to give to patients at Mercy Regional Medical Center, knitting hats for newborns as donations to the Durango Pregnancy Center, family gatherings, playing Bridge and games of any kind.



Her passion for daily exercise was great, helping her to live a long and good life. She taught both of her kids how to play tennis (her favorite game) and racquetball (she had a great corner shot). The fitness activity she loved most was walking while talking with a friend.



She was very social, never meeting a stranger. She belonged to two bridge clubs, was president of the Red Hat Society and completed 7 years of Bible Study Fellowship. A member of First Presbyterian Church she was a Deacon and volunteered in the church office. She enjoyed a full table of friends at the Sr. Center's daily lunches (rescuing her from cooking).



The father of her two children is William (Bill) K. Enoch. The marriage ended after 16 years. Ten years later she married Adrian L. Taylor, a high school classmate. They enjoyed 24 years together until Adrian met Jesus in August 2006.



She met Joseph W. Shaw in church and discovered he was a "walker" like her. They walked right into marriage in May, 2008 sharing a loving commitment to each other.



She is survived by her son, David K. Enoch of Ovilla, TX; daughter Lynda Enoch Berger (Chris), grandsons Chris (Becca) and Will Berger (Mary felt so blessed to get to "grow up" with her grandsons) of Durango; her husband, Joe; his three children, Kenton (Sarah), Shirley (Greg) Drover and Mary Ann (Chris) Keiss their children and grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and their families.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Durango, Mercy Hospice House, and St. Jude's Hospital.



A memorial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store