Mary Jo Herrera, 65, of Durango, died 10/25/2020 at home. Born 2/11/1955.

A lifelong Durango resident who spent her life caring for others and cheering for her numerous loved ones, passed away peacefully at home early Sunday morning.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Peggy Herrera. She is survived by sisters Margaret (Errol) Conklin and Martha Herrera and a brother Andrew (Jené) Herrera, along with multiple nieces and nephews and their children.

In honor of Mary Jo's wishes, there will be no services.



