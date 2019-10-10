|
|
Mary Virginia Beach Hess, known to friends as "Tommie," passed peacefully in Cottonwood, Arizona, on October 8, 2019, at the age of 90 years.
Tommie was born January 27, 1929 in Smackover, Arkansas to Joseph Robert Seward and Daisy Lee Seward. Tommie met and married Lester C. Beach in 1947, and settled in Durango, Colorado where they raised their six children. Tommie worked as a bookkeeper and accountant for various businesses in Durango, and was a rural letter carrier for the US Postal Service for many years until her retirement. Tommie was an active member of First Baptist Church of Durango where she shared her love of God with family and friends. Tommie had a passion for Durango, Colorado and its residents, and was known to frequent Durango Joe's where she was known by name.
Tommie was preceded in death by her husbands Lester C. Beach and Ronald M. Hess, and children Stephen L. Beach and Susan D. Dowler. She is survived by her children Marshall D. Beach (Margie) of Cottonwood, AZ, Judy Worwood of Kremmling, CO, Rebecca A. Hofeldt (John) of Green River, WY, Jonathan W. Beach (Amy) of Granby, CO, stepchildren Kathy M. Sells, Mark L. Hess, and Linda M. Hess, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Durango, 332 E. 11th St., Durango, Colorado, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery. Mary "Tommie" Hess
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 10, 2019