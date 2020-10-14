Mary G. Schmidt, 74, of Durango, Colorado, born on November 28, 1945, went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020.



Mary worked as a cafeteria manager for many years in the 9-R School District. She loved cooking, baking, embroidering and spending time with her family and grandkids. Winnie (as her family affectionately called her) was a kind, generous and giving wife, friend, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Mary is survived by her husband, Richard Schmidt; daughters: Ramona New, Victoria Montoya & Suzanna Martinez; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 2 brothers. Cremation has occurred and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.



