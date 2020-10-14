1/1
Mary G. Schmidt
Mary G. Schmidt, 74, of Durango, Colorado, born on November 28, 1945, went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020.

Mary worked as a cafeteria manager for many years in the 9-R School District. She loved cooking, baking, embroidering and spending time with her family and grandkids. Winnie (as her family affectionately called her) was a kind, generous and giving wife, friend, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Mary is survived by her husband, Richard Schmidt; daughters: Ramona New, Victoria Montoya & Suzanna Martinez; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 2 brothers. Cremation has occurred and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
October 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Roger & Lupe Duncan
Friend
