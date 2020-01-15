|
Mary E. Andrews, 87, of Durango, died 1/14/2020, at Hospice House surrounded by family, Born 2/18/1932. A service will be held at a later date in Iowa. Mary & Andy operated Andy's & AM Sports Photography. She is survived by her husband, Andy; children: Dave (Pat), Robert, Mark Varner, Debra Woodbrey, and Gretchen (Dave) Frederick; grandchildren: Ashena, Aaron, Laura, Jamison, Andrew, and Aaron; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, and brother. Mary E. Andrews
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 15, 2020