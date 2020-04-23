|
|
A long time Durango resident Cris Lucero passed away on April 8, 2020 at the age of 91 in Lakewood, Colorado. She had moved to Lakewood in July, 2019 to be closer to two of her siblings.
Cris was born on May 9, 1928 in McPhee, Colorado and moved to Durango in 1950. She worked as the office manager at Federal Land Bank where she retired after 35 years. After her retirement, she provided support and care for her mother and father until their deaths. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and active associate of the Emblem Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guillermo and Lizaida Gomez and brothers John Gomez, Guillermo "Phillip" Gomez, Robert "Bobo" Gomez, and sister Elizabeth Gomez. Cris is survived by siblings Carol Moon, Mt. Olive, AL; Alphonso "Al" Gomez (Bette) of Lakewood, CO; Toni "Isabel" Gardner (Donald) of Louisville, KY; Gary Gomez (Kathleen) of Golden, CO; and numerous nephews and nieces whom she loved.
Due to the current public health emergency, funeral services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 23, 2020