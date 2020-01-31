|
Mary Alice Behrens, 88, of Oxford, CO, died 1/23/2020, in her son's home in Oxford, Born 3/11/1931. A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Pine Valley Church, 1328 CR 501, Bayfield, CO. Mary had a rich love for her Lord, family, flowers, and Western books. She was a devoted homemaker. Sadly, widowed for 24 years, so she spoiled her family even more. She is survived by daughter Laura Alston (Mike), son Larry Behrens (Danna), 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 31, 2020