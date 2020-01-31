Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Pine Valley Church
1328 CR 501
Bayfield, CO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Behrens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Behrens

Send Flowers
Mary Alice Behrens Obituary
Mary Alice Behrens, 88, of Oxford, CO, died 1/23/2020, in her son's home in Oxford, Born 3/11/1931. A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Pine Valley Church, 1328 CR 501, Bayfield, CO. Mary had a rich love for her Lord, family, flowers, and Western books. She was a devoted homemaker. Sadly, widowed for 24 years, so she spoiled her family even more. She is survived by daughter Laura Alston (Mike), son Larry Behrens (Danna), 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -