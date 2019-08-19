Home

Martin Rutz Obituary
Martin Rutz, age 59, of Mancos, Colorado peacefully passed Friday August 16, 2019 at Mercy Hospice House, Durango, Colorado in loving company of his wife of 21 years, Karen, and their dog, Milly. He was born to Ronald Rutz and Pat Harris in Lakewood, Colorado. Please join us for a celebration of life: Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., 11438 Rd 42, Mancos, Colorado 81328. Martin's ceaseless humor, metal-sculpture artwork, love for music, and Broncos devotion will forever be remembered. To the contrary, his secret fishing spots may follow him to the grave! He is preceded in death by his brother Parry, and survived by his siblings, Jeff, Kelly & Katie. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mercy Hospice House, Durango.

Martin Rutz
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
