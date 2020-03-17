|
Martha was born in Tulsa, OK on March 20, 1925. She graduated from Tulsa University with an English Major. She married Robert E. (Bob) Siverson on November 22, 1946, the family moved to Durango in December of 1963 along with their 4 children. She was the last surviving partner who built the Main Mall. She and Bob had Hertz franchise locations in Southern Colorado and Northern Arizona for 30 years. Martha was a lifelong entrepreneur and an avid Bridge player. Martha passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice House with her family at her side on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Siverson, son, Bob Jr., and daughter, Anne Sueur. She is preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Janie Cox. In lieu of flowers please donate to Mercy Breast Care Center/Centura, Durango, Colorado. A memorial service will be announced later.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 17, 2020