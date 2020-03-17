Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Siverson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Siverson


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Siverson Obituary
Martha was born in Tulsa, OK on March 20, 1925. She graduated from Tulsa University with an English Major. She married Robert E. (Bob) Siverson on November 22, 1946, the family moved to Durango in December of 1963 along with their 4 children. She was the last surviving partner who built the Main Mall. She and Bob had Hertz franchise locations in Southern Colorado and Northern Arizona for 30 years. Martha was a lifelong entrepreneur and an avid Bridge player. Martha passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice House with her family at her side on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Siverson, son, Bob Jr., and daughter, Anne Sueur. She is preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Janie Cox. In lieu of flowers please donate to Mercy Breast Care Center/Centura, Durango, Colorado. A memorial service will be announced later.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -