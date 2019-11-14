|
Marlin "Bill" Krause passed away surrounded by family on Nov 11, 2019 in Durango, CO. Bill was born in Goessel, Kansas on March 3, 1931 to Christine and Jacob Krause. Bill served in the United States Army for 8 years. He graduated from Oklahoma University with a Bachelor Degree of Civil Engineering and worked for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a Civil Engineer. Bill married the love of his life in Ft Worth, Texas. During his time with the FAA, Bill and Lillian lived in Texas, New Mexico, Washington and Colorado. Bill and Lillian loved the Durango area. In the 60's they bought land in Durango with the intention of retiring there one day. In 1993, Bill retired from his work with the FAA and together, he and Lillian built their retirement home in the mountains of Durango. Bill was a very strong Christian. He was a generous and gentle man, who loved working with his hands.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lillian Krause; daughter Paula Hanson (Dave); son Michael Krause (Kristal); grandchildren Dillon, Brooke, Jacob, Kelsey, Charlie, and Mckenzie; brother Wally; and many extended family members. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Orval, Larry, and Norman Krause; sister Lillian Watts; son Gary Krause.
Services for Bill will take place in the Spring of 2020.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cottonwood Inn for their kindness and loving support of Bill and the family during his last weeks. Marlin "Bill" Krause
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 14, 2019