|
|
Mark Richard Williams, 70, of Durango, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in his home after an extended illness with multiple myeloma. Mark was born in Denver to parents Warren and Ethel Williams and grew up in Castle Rock, Colorado. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served two tours of duty in Vietnam from 1967-1970. In 1970 he met and married his beloved wife Roberta "Becky" (Bridge). They moved with their children to Durango in 1977. Mark was a skilled craftsman and carpenter, and he made his career in construction and concrete finishing. Mark will be remembered as a devoted father and husband. He enjoyed classic rock, spending time outdoors, and reading books out loud with his children. While he was often quiet and reserved, he had a wonderful sense of humor and always enjoyed sharing stories and laughter with friends and family. Mark is survived by his wife of 50 years, Roberta; daughters Sarah Williams of Albuquerque and Moonwalker Wilkman of San Diego; son Charlie Williams of Portland, OR; brothers Warren "Randy" Williams of Fort Collins and Scott Williams of Pueblo; stepmother Ethel V. Williams of Fort Collins; and many more friends and loved ones. He will be deeply missed. A private family memorial will take place later this year. In loving memory of Mark, please consider a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238. Boston, MA 02241-4238.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 19, 2020