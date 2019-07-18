Mark J. Schultz passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 with his beloved wife, Angela, by his side. He was 68 years old. Mark was born on July 5, 1951 in Alexandria, Minnesota to Lorraine and Lawrence Schultz. He attended North St. Paul High School and Lakewood Community College where he met his wife-to-be Angela in 1972. Mark went on to complete his undergraduate degree in business administration at the University of Minnesota.



Mark was an analytical person and a gifted problem solver, who was naturally drawn to computer science. He pursued a successful career as a software architect, having worked for Unisys, Honeywell, Digital and IBM, from which he retired in 2012 after 16 years. As an IBM software architect, Mark traveled internationally and worked on major projects in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and Saudi Arabia.



Mark was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and racer who enjoyed participating in track competitions. It remained a passion of his throughout his life. In retirement, Mark spent more time visiting motorcycle racetracks in Arizona, Minnesota and elsewhere to hone his skill at the sport. He also enjoyed landscaping in his yard and woodworking.



Mark served his community as well. He was the President of the Hidden Ridge Ranch Homeowner's Association and a 16-year volunteer for the Journey of Hope 5k, sponsored by the Mercy Health Foundation.



Most of all, Mark will be remembered for his devotion to his wife, Angie. They shared 47 wonderful years of life together and have called La Plata County home since 2002.



Mark is survived by his wife Angie, six brothers and five sisters, two dogs, Shiloh and Stormy and many extended family and close friends. At Mark's request, no services will be held. Donations may be made in his memory to Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN - Lymphoma Research, or the of La Plata County. Mark J. Schultz Published in The Durango Herald on July 18, 2019