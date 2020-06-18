Marilyn Virginia Hoover, 87, of Pineland, TX passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born in Oakland, CA to Stanley Roland Place and Hazel Rosemary Venn Place. Marilyn had a life-long passion for collecting miniature dollhouses and was a talented pen and ink artist. She is survived by her son, Bruce Haskell, daughters, Yvonne White (Doug), Suzzie Gilliam (David), stepson Danny Hoover (Jessica), stepdaughter Teri Benge (Rich), eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Dick" Hoover, stepson Brian Hoover and granddaughter Michaela Rambo. Remembrances can be made directly by giving to: La Plata County Humane Society, 1111 S Camino del Rio, Durango, CO 81301



