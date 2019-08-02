|
Marilyn Hollingsworth, 80, passed away on July 11, 2019, widow of Frank Hollingsworth.
She was born in Quannah, Texas on February 1, 1939, to Horace Chilton and Lucille (Wheat) Smith. She was a member of the Calvary Presbyterian Church and will be remembered as a fantastic cook. Marilyn also designed her own house.
She is preceded in death by her son, Michael Hollingsworth, her brother, Stan Smith and her parents.
She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Ed) Barno and Julia Hollingsworth; her grandchildren Molly, Edie, Phoebe, Holly and Maddy and her great grandchildren Katie, Chris, Edward, Lilliana, Adrian and Lillian Marilyn (named after her great grandma).
The funeral service will be on August 10, 2019 at 10am at the Calvary Presbyterian Church, 89 E. Mill St., Bayfield, CO, followed by a light lunch at 11am and then onto the graveside memorial at 1pm at Memory Gardens, 6917 E. Main St., Farmington, NM. Marilyn's ashes will be interred atop of Frank's casket, bringing them back together for eternity. For flower arrangements, please call Floral Expressions of Bayfield, 970-903-2206. Marilyn Hollingsworth
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 2, 2019