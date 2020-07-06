Mariann Menor-Lewis passed away June 22, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. She was the beloved daughter of James Menor and Estel Menor, and sister to Suzanne Menor.



Mariann was born at Rose Medical Center in Denver, CO. After living in Denver for 4 years, the family moved to Palos Verdes, CA where Mariann became a very accomplished surfer. She loved the ocean. In 1976 the family moved to Aspen, CO where Mariann became an excellent skier. She graduated from Aspen High School and went on to Business College in Denver. One of her first jobs was a property management position in Snowmass Village.



Mariann moved to Durango, CO in the summer of 1988. She knew she wanted to continue her career in property management and accepted a position at Rick Lane and Company. In 1994 she created an opportunity to open her own firm, Action Property Management Company. For 26 years, Mariann nurtured this endeavor and it grew into a phenomenal company. She was extremely proud of her success in Durango. She credited that success to her committed staff, wonderful clients and plain hard work. Mariann treated her professional associates like friends and family which is evident by the outpouring of love and care she received in return.



Mariann was an accomplished athlete and excelled in everything she chose to do. Beyond surfing, swimming and skiing, she was also a competitive diver and English dressage rider and accumulated many awards.



Mariann was a consistently kind, loving and most generous woman, giving time, energy and money with an open heart. She was particularly fond of her canine friends and loved her dogs dearly--most recently, Pepper. Mariann was always upbeat and could be heard saying "Be Happy" even when times were rough.



Mariann was preceded in death by her father James (Jim ) Menor. She is survived by her mother, Estel Menor, and sister, Suzanne Menor.



There will be a celebration of life at a later date when we can safely gather and share all of our wonderful memories of Mariann.



Please make any memorial donations in honor of Mariann to the La Plata County Humane Society. (Memorial contribution for Mariann Menor-Lewis, 1111 S. Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO 81301.)



