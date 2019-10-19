|
Marguerite Mary (Luchini) Carlson, 89 years, of Omaha, Nebraska, died 10/16/2019, surrounded by family, Born 2/19/1930. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Allison-Tiffany Cemetery, Allison, CO . Marguerite is survived by her husband, John, and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Callisto & Catherine Luchini Scholarship Fund at Fort Lewis College, 1000 Rim Drive, Durango, CO 81301. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in Omaha, Nebraska. Marguerite Mary (Luchini) Carlson
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 19, 2019