Margie Glosser, born April 2, 1933, in Schonlinde, Czech Republic, passed from this world on Easter morning, April 12, 2020, in Durango, Colorado. Born Margarete Marie Paula Reichert, she was the fifth of eight children born to Julius and Irene Von Barany Reichert.
Forced to flee Sudetenland in 1945, when the Czechs expelled the Germans, it took Margie's family almost four weeks to reach the Czech-German border, on foot and starving. They settled in Schwabach where her mother had family.
She met Henry Glosser there, at a dance in 1950. He was a chauffeur for the Americans and a drummer in a band. Henry left for America the next year, but he continued to court her, long distance. Margie finally joined him in Chicago on Thanksgiving, 1956, and they were wed on Dec. 8.
Margie stripped negatives for 15 years at the Curt Teich Postcard Co., in Chicago, breaking the gender barrier in a formerly all-male shop. After a four-year apprenticeship, she had earned both her co-workers' respect and equal pay.
The call of Colorado brought Margie and Henry to Durango in 1971. They bought the Four Winds motel and opened a restaurant where she cooked all day, and they made many good friends.
Margie worked at Basin Reproduction from 1975 to 1980, first running a one-color press, then working at the front counter. She ran Tamarron Resort's print shop from 1980 to 1989.
Shortly after Margie retired, Henry had a series of strokes. She cared for him until he passed in 1999, becoming a familiar face at Four Corners Nursing Home and old Mercy Hospital.
Then Margie started a new life. She took up Spanish, tai chi, line dancing, and yoga at the Durango Senior Center and made wonderful new friends who filled her life and home with joy - and helped sustain her through her long illness.
Margie is survived by her sister Christa Gunther, brothers Wolfgang and Udo (Wilma) Reichert, and her extended family in Germany; her "kids" Chris Armenta, Amy Horowitz and Joni Wood; "little sister" Sonja Cross; and an extraordinary group of loving and caring friends.
A memorial will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 21, 2020