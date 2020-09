Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Margaret L. Padgett (Shellnut), 87, died 9/23/2020 in Durango, CO. Born 4/11/1933.

Teacher, adventurer, world traveler, hiker (downhill is her favorite!).

Margie had a life full of love and laughter. Here's toasting you with a Mango Marge!

A service will be held now, where ever you are. A great life lived!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store