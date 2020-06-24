Margaret Jillian Short
Margaret Jillian Short, who is known by most people as Jill Short, passed away on the evening of June 19th, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was 78. She was born in Leicester, England to Theresa May Idiens and Arthur Surch. When she was 17 she met her first husband Lyle R. Short. She followed him back to a little town known as Durango, Colorado where she lived for the remainder of her life. She was born in the U.K. and quickly became an American Citizen, something that was a source of great pride for her. During the early years of her life she held jobs including "Sears", "Galloping Goose" and the "Sunnyside Store". Upon closing the Sunnyside Store, she took on the most important job of all, being the matriarch and keystone of her growing family. She loved hosting dinners, parties and dances. Always the entertainer and a gracious host. She loved spending time with her family and helping with her grandchildren in any way possible. Jill is survived by; her husband Raymond Wilber, he was a loving companion for the last years of her life; her sons: Mark (Sue) and Dale (Niky) Short; grandchildren: Mark (Kristen) Jr., Craig (Nikki), Adam and Braeden Short; great-grandchildren: Tenley, Taryn, Traycer, Kylie, Kathryn, Keyton Short; her brother Ray along with extended family in England (UK); her long-time friend Lottie Mendoza and numerous other family members, extended family members and friends. In Lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice. Services will be held at the Short Residence: 8550 Hwy 550, Durango; viewing at 9:00am and service to follow at 10am on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
10:00 AM
at her home
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
