Margaret Jillian Short, 78, of Durango, Colorado, died 6/19/2020, at her home, surround with love, Born 4/3/1942. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home, 8550 Hwy 550, Durango, Colorado. A complete obituary will be published Friday.



