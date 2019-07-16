Margaret E. "Mom" Davis, 94, of Aztec, NM passed away April 15, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ. She was born November 30, 1924, in Los Angeles, California to Eugene and Charlotte Barbeau. Margaret was a graduate of Redondo Beach High School. She married Charles O Davis on December 23, 1945, in Redondo Beach, California. They were married for 64 years and had 10 children.



In 1970 Margaret and Charles moved to Durango Colorado where she went to work for School District 9R as a cook at Needham Elementary. She retired in 1995. In 2002 they moved to Aztec, NM.



Margaret loved kids. Not only did she have her own kids, but she also got to know all her kids' friends and the kids she cooked for at Needham Elementary. She spent many days at the ballpark, gym, football field and track watching and cheering for the kids of Redondo Beach and Durango.



She was a member of St. James Church in Redondo Beach, St. Columba's Church in Durango and St. Joseph's Church in Aztec. She did volunteer work at all three parishes to support the needy and raise funds for parish projects. She was also artistic and enjoyed making her own cards, knitting baby quilts, sweaters, hats, and booties. She made beautiful birthday and wedding cakes.



Survivors include her children; Elizabeth (Tom)Noll of Apple Valley, CA, Irl Davis of Goodyear, AZ, Marilyn (George) Kerker of Kailua-Kona, HI, Cai Davis of Kihei, HI, Charlene Davis of Fort Collins, CO, Mary Hoch of Albuquerque, NM, Jim (Rose) Davis of Belen, NM , Tom (Brooke) Davis of Phoenix, AZ, and Chris (Lisa) Davis of Cavecreek, AZ; very special daughter in law Krista Davis of Phoenix, AZ; sister Verna (Dean) Anderson of Grand Junction, CO; 27 grandkids; and numerous great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.



Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, son Joe Davis, and son in laws Thane Martinez and Scott Hoch.



It was Margaret's wish that she be cremated and placed next to her husband at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango, CO. Services will be held at 10 am on July 27, 2019. A celebration of life party will follow (11 am - 2 pm) at the Elks Lodge at 901 E 2nd Ave in Durango. Margaret Elizabeth Davis Published in The Durango Herald on July 16, 2019