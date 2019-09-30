|
|
Lynne lived a rich and fulfilling life. A cherished inspiration to everyone who had the opportunity to know her, Lynne deeply appreciated life and lived life fully. She met death on September 28, 2019 with the grace, dignity, and heart with which she lived her life.
Lynne was born on November 18, 1950. She grew up in Chicago. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in interior design. From 1972 to 1985 she had a successful career in Office Design and Sales where she was known for her high level of competence, professional presence, and bright spirit. She loved putting together creative designs that transformed the work environment, and her meticulous execution in project management delighted her clients and gained their respect.
Dog training became Lynne's next passion. She raised, trained and competed with her eight dogs: Jazz, Star, Zee, Sizzle, Chase, Maddie, Besa, and Banner. With her beloved dog, Sizzle, she competed in and placed at the Nationals in dog agility. Along with a partner, she created a puppy school for training puppies and their owners. Lynne also trained dogs and their owners in dog agility and brought dog agility to Durango. She served as the local dog nutrition and training guru for her friends and her community.
Lynne also loved horses, owning her first horse, Silver Drift, while in High School. Her next dream horse was Frosti, an Icelandic horse that she owned while living in Durango.
Lynne married Lloyd Fickett in 1980. It was her third marriage and this time she got it right. Their marriage of almost 39 years was rich and rewarding, an example of what authentic partnership in marriage could be. It was a relationship that inspired others in the possibility of marriage. Their love was deep and profound, and together, they dreamed their dreams into reality.
Lynne is survived by her husband Lloyd and by her two stepsons, Jason, and Cody Fickett. The boys can't remember a time in life before Lynne. Lynne took an active roll in raising Jason and Cody. The boys lived with her and Lloyd off and on, including most of their High School years. Lynne especially loved being a grandmother to her four grandchildren: Skyler, Emma, Scarlet, and Walt. All of her grandchildren survive her.
Lynne is also survived by her brother Ken Gurrentz and his daughter Megan, her brother Andy Gurrentz and his wife Sheryl and their sons, Jordon and Joey.
There will be a memorial service and celebration of her life at her home in Boulder CO, on Sunday, October 6th at 12:30 pm. For more information, contact [email protected] All those who knew her and were touched by her are invited.
In lieu of flowers, please give contributions in her name to NRDC (National Resources Defense Council) or Planned Parenthood. Lynne Fickett
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 30, 2019