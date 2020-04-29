Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Tomasi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Tomasi


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Tomasi Obituary
Durango resident Lydia Tomasi died April 21, 2020 at her home. Lydia was born in Silverton, Colorado to Ben & Katie Tomasi on December 17, 1928. Ms. Tomasi worked as a telephone operator, bookkeeper, teletypist and clerk. Lydia enjoyed reading, baking, playing the piano and hunting for mushrooms. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Silverton and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Durango.

She is survived by her nephew, nieces and great-nephews & nieces.

A private service will be held for family.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -