Durango resident Lydia Tomasi died April 21, 2020 at her home. Lydia was born in Silverton, Colorado to Ben & Katie Tomasi on December 17, 1928. Ms. Tomasi worked as a telephone operator, bookkeeper, teletypist and clerk. Lydia enjoyed reading, baking, playing the piano and hunting for mushrooms. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Silverton and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Durango.
She is survived by her nephew, nieces and great-nephews & nieces.
A private service will be held for family.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 29, 2020