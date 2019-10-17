Home

Lucy E. James

Lucy E. James Obituary
Lucy James, 85, of Durango died on Saturday, October 12 at Mercy Hospice House.
Lucy was born September 25, 1934 in Arboles. She is survived by her husband, Clifford, daughter, Jennifer Hilburn, and grandsons Jacob and Aaron Hilburn, all of Durango, as well as her sister, Pauline Maestas, of Bloomfield, sister Doris, of Huntsville, AL, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, October 21, at 10:00am. A rosary will be said Sunday, October 20, at 6:00 pm.
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
