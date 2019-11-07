Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Ball

Send Flowers
Lucille Ball Obituary
Lucille Ball, 92, of Durango, Colorado, died 11/6/2019, Durango, Colorado, Born 5/15/1927. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 495 Florida Road, Durango. Lucille moved to Durango at 16 years old. She was active in many local church congregations. She is survived by children: Virginia West and Leroy (Ruth) Olbert; brother: Murl Nestor; Grandchildren: Susan Rose, Morgan Lee and Emma Mitchell; great-grandchildren: Eden and Corbin Lee. She was preceded by spouses: Gustave Olbert and Denny Ball. Lucille Ball
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -