Lucille Ball, 92, of Durango, Colorado, died 11/6/2019, Durango, Colorado, Born 5/15/1927. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 495 Florida Road, Durango. Lucille moved to Durango at 16 years old. She was active in many local church congregations. She is survived by children: Virginia West and Leroy (Ruth) Olbert; brother: Murl Nestor; Grandchildren: Susan Rose, Morgan Lee and Emma Mitchell; great-grandchildren: Eden and Corbin Lee. She was preceded by spouses: Gustave Olbert and Denny Ball. Lucille Ball
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 7, 2019