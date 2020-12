Or Copy this URL to Share

Louva Cathy Carra, 82 years, of Durango, CO, died 12/4/2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Born 11/1/1938. Louva Cathy Carra, known as "Granny Cathy" by those she loved, will be remembered for her strong work ethic, grit, sense of humor, and love for her family. Louva was a leader in the 4H community and took pride in her rabbits. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



