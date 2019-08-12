|
Illa Louise Sellers, long time resident of Durango, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Pagosa Springs, she was 93.
"Louise" was the eldest of 7 children born to August F. and Eva Reid Reinhardt on February 20, 1926 in Bloomfield, NM. She graduated from Vallejo High School in Vallejo, CA. Louise met Rudolph Gerald "Jerry" Sellers in Vallejo, married on September 4, 1944 and were sealed in the LDS Manti Temple. They had four children together. Louise was a bookkeeper and housewife for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Eva Reinhardt; brothers: Carl, Gilbert, and Lavern Reinhardt; sister, Eva Marie Howeth; her husband Jerry Sellers and daughters, Donna Wilbur and Cheryl Pemberton.
Louise is survived by her 2 sons: Robert (Laurel) Sellers and James (Ellyn) Sellers; brother, Paul (Marlene) Reinhardt and sister, Betty (Bill) Wilkinson. She was a grandmother to 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
There will be a PRIVATE family service held Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Durango, with burial to follow at Greenmount Cemetery. Louise Sellers
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 12, 2019