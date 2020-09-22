Louise Rhoades went to her eternal home on September 17, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family just one week shy of her one-hundredth birthday. She is survived by her children Judith Halliburton (Jerry), Anita Cogburn (Duane), John A. Rhoades, Lisa Whitt (John), and son-in-law, Joe Huff. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, all who knew her as "Nanny".



She is also survived by her siblings Emma, Joanne, and Wallace. She is preceded in death by her husband, John L Rhoades, daughter Glynis Huff, her daughter-in-law, Janie Rhoades and infant daughter, two great-grandchildren as well as siblings Ruby, Margie, Mack, Bob, and Norleigh.



She was living in Sierra Vista, Arizona, at the time of her death. She was born on September 24, 1920, in Texas and met and married John L. Rhoades there on July 22, 1942. They moved to Durango, Colorado, in 1968 where she lived until 2014 when she moved to Arizona to live with her daughter Judith Halliburton. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and loved her Lord with all her heart.



She leaves a legacy of love and the example of living out her faith every day. She spent her life in service to others as she served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a wonderful cook and passed that on to her children. She will be greatly missed but her family takes great comfort in knowing that she is in the arms of her Lord.



The celebration of her life will be held at Florida Mesa Church of Christ in Durango, Colorado, on Thursday, September 24 at 1 PM, followed by burial at Greenmount Cemetery.



